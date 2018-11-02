Dennis Miller plans politics break after 'Fake News' special

Miller: I don't get to hone as much as I used to because "used to" would be on the road 100 days a year when you were young, or in comedy clubs because you live in L.A. I don't live near L.A. and I don't go out that much anymore. So I have to listen to it at home, read it at home and then try to find myself a comedy club or small venue where I can go up around five times over the course of a weekend. Then I try to put a half-dozen dates together in theaters.