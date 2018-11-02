Community leaders discuss positive change at African American Leadership Conference

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Leaders from around the community came together Thursday to talk about how to create positive change in Toledo.
The United Way hosted its African American Leadership Conference.
Guest speakers focused on how to take action in the community and how to use the power of diversity to create a better future. People at the conference were from all different types of backgrounds.
“When you bring people together, everyone stands to learn something from one another. So I think that’s basically the way to improve race relations in general, everyone to learn from each other and learn from each other,” said Candice Harrison, with the African American Leadership council.
Speakers from the University of Toledo, ProMedica and the NAACP were represented at the conference.
