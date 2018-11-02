Community and City Leaders work together to make improvements at Hill Avenue

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Changes could be on the way to Hill Avenue in South Toledo.
Thursday city leaders and community members came together to make that possible.
Their discussion and a traffic study are happening after 16-year-old Romear Cavitt was killed after being hit by a van while he was heading to his bus stop just last week.
Together Toledoans want to prevent this from ever happening again. To ensure that, they are talking about changes that are needed along Hill Avenue which includes streetlights, crosswalks, traffic lights, speed limits and more.
Residents want improved safety standards for their neighborhood and kids. City leaders say results of their traffic study are expected Friday and they want to make it right.
"We have to take it and prevent anything else from happening like this when you see situations like this and correct it,” said Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes.
"This is a tragedy that unfortunately we can't fix that tragedy, but moving forward hopefully we can save other lives,” said Albert Earl, a neighbor.
Councilman Sykes said he believes a stoplight is needed, but the city will wait for the results of what the traffic study reveals before taking action.
Neighbors say they will make sure city leaders follow through for their neighborhood.
