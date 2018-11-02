Ballot Refreshers on Issue 10 and Issue 15

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you’re just starting to crunch on local issues before November 6th, two of Lucas Counties hottest Issues are 10 and 15.
Issue 10, a proposal to build a jail in North Toledo, is a levy that is 1.37 mills at up to 37 years. It’ll cost owners of a $100,000 homes $48 a year to go towards a new county jail and behavioral health assessment center.
One of two issues not involving money is Issue 15, the formation of a Regional Water Commission.
The committee would be comprised of nine seats; two from the city of Toledo and the other seven from the jurisdictions that represent the half million potential customers including Sylvania, Maumee, Perrysburg and other suburbs.
If it passes, suburbs will have the option of joining the commission.
“It’s based upon changes to the law so it doesn’t involve any money. So it’s basically you saying either you’re committed and passionate about it or not,” said Lavera Scott, Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.
Together the commission would recommend water rates and improvement plans.
