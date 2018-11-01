US, Turkey to begin patrols around northern Syrian town

FILE -- In this March 29, 2018 file photo, a fighter from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council looks through his binoculars to Turkish-backed fighters' positions, at the front line of Halawanji village, north of Manbij, Syria. Sharfan Darwish, spokesman of the Manbij Military Council,w said Thursday Nov. 1, 2018, that joint U.S.-Turkish patrols will begin within hours around the northern Syrian town of Manbij, part of a roadmap for easing tensions between the two NATO allies. Ankara and Washington agreed on a roadmap in June amid Turkish demands for the withdrawal of the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia that freed Manbij from the Islamic State group in 2016. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) (Hussein Malla)