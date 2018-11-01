Toledo Police Modernizing Message to Reach New Cadets

TOLEDO (WTOL) - "This is my city."
It’s a recruiting push you may have seen from Toledo Police on social media, billboards and other outlets.
In June, department leaders hired marketing company VCreative to rebrand imaging and create content for their 2018 recruiting season campaign. The department wants to modernize its message to connect with more people and reach future police cadets.
For one Bedford, Michigan native, it’s a message that resonates.
"This is my home. This is my backyard. And me wanting to go into a law enforcement career, this is home for me. And I want to be a part of my community, like I said before, in a deeper sense. And be a part of something that’s bigger than myself,” said Alexander “AJ” Simpson, a current Toledo Police Cadet.
Toledo’s police chief said he wants upwards of 400 applicants each testing period to choose the best officers. Around 300 applied during the department’s last window that closed September 30.
He also would like the department to be better represented demographically.
"I would like to see consistent classes of people of color, probably in the 25-35% range, like we were in this class, so we can represent the city better. And I’m looking for well-educated people, I’m looking for people who are in the military, and I’m looking for women. We just want to make this police department the most diverse it’s ever been,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.
To reach more potential officers, the department has started using the National Testing Network. Now, officers from across the country applying to be a police officer can submit their results to Toledo Police.
As a result, Chief Kral said they’ve had more out of state applicants than ever before. For some, like Cadet Brooks, TPD was their first choice.
"After I got done with the military, I just want to continue on my career on trying to do law enforcement and just do the right thing. You know, just get out there and make a difference,” said Toledo Police Cadet Garrett Brooks.
Toledo Police leaders said they paid VCreative for $10,000 for their 2018 recruitment campaign, and the diversity they’ve seen in current applicants is encouraging.
Since the application window has closed, Toledo Police recruiters are attending career fairs, speaking to criminal justice classes and updating social media accounts with information for future TPD cadets.
Department leaders say if you’re considering a career with TPD, be proactive. Plan testing ahead of time. Recruiters say next year’s application window will likely open sometime in the summer of 2019.
You can find more information about the hiring process here or chat with Toledo Police’s Recruitment Unit at 419-245-1075.
