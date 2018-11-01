Classic car stolen during test drive recovered

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A classic car stolen from a Sylvania dealership has been recovered.
Dave Stewart, owner of Dave Stewart Auto Sales, said police found the car parked on Lowe Road near Overland Parkway.
Stewart says he went for a test drive with a man in a 1966 Chevy-Chevelle Malibu.
He said he got a good vibe from the man and thought he had a buyer for the car.
But when Stewart got out of the car to switch with the passenger, the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.
“Usually you feel certain things, but no. He was real smooth and the police officer told me, ‘Dave, that’s a con artist. They got it down to a science and they know what they’re doing and you feel comfortable with them and everything else.’ I never thought this would ever happen in my wildest dream," Stewart said.
Stewart said he had no cell phone and had to walk to Dave White where someone picked him up.
The sticker price of the car is $26,900. There were no keys found in the car, so a new ignition will have to be put in for a new key.
The owner is working to access surveillance video to figure out who the man was who stole the car.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
