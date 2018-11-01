Revitalization on its way to Summit Street and Jefferson Avenue

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It may seem as if progress has stopped, but county leaders say that's not the case for the corner of Summit and Jefferson in Downtown Toledo.
While you might not see much activity at the former Hotel SeaGate now, soon you’ll see a lot of it.
Commissioners say they have been working to streamline construction on three projects so the hotel, ballroom and SeaGate Convention Centre will be completed together.
“We have never wavered in our investment in Downtown,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. “Fifth Third Field, winner. The Huntington Center, winner. Hensville, winner. We have another winner involved here.”
The winner he is talking about is a new hotel and ballroom and remodeling of the SeaGate Convention Centre along Jefferson and Summit.
While you may not see work being done, commissioners say it’s well underway.
Already there’s been $800,000 spent to demolish and clean up the site.
“We think it is better to have one construction project that gets the hotel built and open which is well underway of doing it, builds us a new ballroom and builds us a revamped SeaGate Centre,” said Commissioner Gerken.
The three projects several say are much needed will cost close to $75 million and should be complete by early 2020. That’s exciting for business owners nearby.
City Egg, a fast casual breakfast and lunch restaurant, just opened last week across the street. They are eager to see what will happen.
“There have been many times in years past when I’ve come to Downtown Toledo and stood on Summit Street and looked left and looked right and said there’s just not that much activity down here,” said Shain Buerk, president of Scrambler Restaurants and City Egg. “But in the last couple two, three years we’ve seen tremendous changes in this area.”
From ProMedica, to Promenade Park, new businesses, residential space and more, the area is now booming with more planned at Fort Industry Square. County Leaders say that’s going to continue.
“We have momentum and the greatest way to kill momentum is to stop,” said Commissioner Pete Gerken. “We’re not stopping.”
Commissioner Gerken said this hotel will have more than 200 rooms. They say it’s space much needed to create room for people to explore our city and region.
