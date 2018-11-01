Put-in-Bay cancels Christmas in July

By Blair Caldwell | November 1, 2018 at 2:14 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 9:17 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The party is over in Put-In-Bay.

On Thursday, some of the island community announced that Christmas in July would be cancelled, but Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce leaders said that actually happened back in 2013.

They said that some island visitors have continued to celebrate on their own, but it has not been promoted or sponsored for several years.

However there has been some confusion.

An article posted on the Put-in-Bay Visitors and Convention Bureau website said that the cancellation has come about due to unruly crowds.

The article from the Put-in-Bay Gazette News described the crowd like this:

“Some had those funny smelling cigarettes, plus some of the women weren’t exactly modest when it came to their wardrobes. If you didn’t know any better you’d have thought Put-in-Bay was ground zero for the Miss World Fat Booty Twerking Pageant.”
WTOL reached out to the Put-in-Bay Visitors and Convention Bureau for comment, but they did not return our call on Thursday.

The Chamber declined to go on camera, but provided us this statement:

“We as an island organization, have not promoted, advertised or had a ‘Christmas in July’ celebration for many years. As July is already the busiest time of the year, no further promotion of an event like ‘Christmas in July’ is necessary. However, sometimes events like this continue on organically without official island organization. At this point, we concentrate on promotions for our shoulder seasons — our Octoberfest, our Maritime Festival and our Pirate Fest. We welcome all visitors to the island. In fact, we have visitors from numerous cities, states and countries every weekend during the summer. Put-in-Bay is a welcoming place to visit, work, and live. We strive every year to make it a safer and friendlier experience for all.”
