Put-in-Bay cancels Christmas in July

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The party is over in Put-In-Bay.
On Thursday, some of the island community announced that Christmas in July would be cancelled, but Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce leaders said that actually happened back in 2013.
They said that some island visitors have continued to celebrate on their own, but it has not been promoted or sponsored for several years.
However there has been some confusion.
An article posted on the Put-in-Bay Visitors and Convention Bureau website said that the cancellation has come about due to unruly crowds.
WTOL reached out to the Put-in-Bay Visitors and Convention Bureau for comment, but they did not return our call on Thursday.
