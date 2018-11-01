Put-in-Bay cancels Christmas in July

“We as an island organization, have not promoted, advertised or had a ‘Christmas in July’ celebration for many years. As July is already the busiest time of the year, no further promotion of an event like ‘Christmas in July’ is necessary. However, sometimes events like this continue on organically without official island organization. At this point, we concentrate on promotions for our shoulder seasons — our Octoberfest, our Maritime Festival and our Pirate Fest. We welcome all visitors to the island. In fact, we have visitors from numerous cities, states and countries every weekend during the summer. Put-in-Bay is a welcoming place to visit, work, and live. We strive every year to make it a safer and friendlier experience for all.”

Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce