Lucas County Sheriff’s Department examines candy for free on Halloween

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - Wednesday night, officers of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department volunteered to examine kids Halloween candy for the 22nd year in a row.
Law enforcement said it isn’t just a great opportunity to keep people safe, but a chance to get to know members of the community, too.
“There’s been a great turnout,” said Captain Richard Grove. “Great families here. It’s good interaction with the community and we love it. Sheriff Tharp loves it.”
Parents like Christeena Baker have made it a tradition to bring their candy to deputies and hopes her kids carry the tradition on, as well.
“My mom when we were younger, brought us down here to get our candy checked for years,” said Baker. “It’s been a normal tradition for us to come down here and make sure. Plus, you want your kids safe at all times.”
It was the recent scare of a little boy in Galion, Ohio eating a piece of candy with meth in it is what triggered Aiesha Parker to bring her kids to get their candy checked.
“I heard about it and I feel sorry for the boy who ended up getting it,” said Parker. “It is safer for everyone to come out and just have a good time and get everyone’s candy checked out.”
If you didn’t make it to the Sheriff’s Department, local doctors say keep an eye out for certain symptoms that could mean your child’s eaten a piece of laced candy.
“If kids are a little more sleepy than usual. Every kid gets hyper when they’ve had a lot of candy but you know what your kid acts like when they’ve had a little too much sugar,” said Amye Farag, an Emergency Medicine Resident at St. V’s. “If they’re off the walls or saying things that don’t make sense, those might be signs to bring your child in and get them evaluated.”
Captain Grove also said not only should you make an immediate trip to the ER if that happens, but call 911 as soon as you can and report the exact area you were trick or treating in.
