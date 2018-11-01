Lucas County elections board director addresses concerns of voter roll purging

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you think you’re one of the people who can’t vote in this election because your voter registration has been purged, that may have changed. A court has decided, even if you haven’t voted this decade, Ohio can’t wipe your records.
People who haven’t voted in the past six years were supposed to have their voter registrations canceled.
Federal judges have ordered Ohio to allow those people to vote in Tuesday's election.
Director of the Board of Elections for Lucas County, LaVera Scott said, “Some people are concerned. ‘Well, what if I was removed?’ Well if you feel as though you were removed in error, vote a provisional ballot, because we still have the files from those years of the people that were removed."
There is a registry of inactive voters. If you’re on that list, when you show up to vote you’ll have to fill out a provisional voting envelope along with your ballot.
Elections officials say because of this pending legislation, there has not been a purge since 2015.
So as long as you haven’t moved, and still meet the criteria of voter eligibility, even if you haven’t participated in elections since 2009 you can vote provisionally this time around.
"Provisional voting can be done at the polls. They can do it at the Early Voting Center if they choose to, because it’s early voting going on now,” Scott said.
Provisional ballots are not counted until after regular and early ballots, but even in the case of a landslide, they are still accounted for.
Other instances of provisional voting include people who planned on voting absentee and decided to come to the polls instead.
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted commented on the court decision:
“While I disagree with the Court’s decision, it is temporary and narrow in scope. I will not appeal the decision because that would serve as an unnecessary source of contention with an election only five days away.
“I agree with Judge Siler’s opinion that when the merits of this case are ultimately decided, Ohio’s process for maintaining accurate voter rolls will once again be upheld – just as it was when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this year. “Ohio is, and will remain, a leader in elections administration because of our commitment to making it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We will not waiver in this effort, but it is time to move forward for this election.”
Husted is also currently running for Lieutenant Governor alongside republican Attorney General, Mike DeWine.
