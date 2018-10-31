Kareem Hunt buys Willoughby South students tickets to Browns, Chiefs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When the Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, there will be an entire section cheering for Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt.
Hunt is a former Willoughby South High School football player. He purchased 110 tickets for the entire high school football team and coaching staff to attend Sunday’s game.
“It’s a pretty special thing for the family to do and we’re awfully thankful for it,” says coach Matt Duffy.
Hunt’s mom, Stephanie Riggins, handed the stack of tickets out at the school Wednesday.
As Riggins walked into an auditorium full of students, the crowd chanted, “Kareem Hunt, Kareem Hunt.”
“My son was one of those young men sitting in that chair, having someone to tell him, work hard, stay focused, you can accomplish all of your dreams,” says Riggins.
Cameron Bonseggern is a senior and football player for Willoughby South. He remembers when Hunt was in school there.
“He’s always been a role model to us. I remember watching him when he played here. He was amazing. He’s still amazing today.”
“I think it’s really cool someone who went to this school plays for the NFL now,” adds Drew Schoeppler, who also plays football for Willoughby South.
