Jeep Scrambler truck to be released at L.A. Auto Show

TOLEDO (WTOL) - After the announcement that the Jeep Wrangler would no longer be produced in Toledo, many were left wondering if anything new would fill that void.
Toledoans can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to the announcement of Jeep’s new pickup truck called the Scrambler.
According to AutoBlog.com, Jeep’s new truck is set to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month alongside Audi’s E-Tron GT four-door concept, a concept car by Mitsubishi, Hyundai’s “all new” vehicle and even more.
While details have not yet been confirmed, the Scrambler is expected to have both the Wrangler V6 and turbo four-cylinder powertrains.
