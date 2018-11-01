Here’s what’s on the ballot for TPS on the ballot for TPS

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Public Schools are asking voters to renew two levies on election day.
Issue 5 is a 10-year 6.67 mil levy, and issue 6 is a five-year 5.8 mil levy. Issues 5 and 6 are both renewal levies for Toledo Public Schools.
School officials said the money for that goes towards operational costs. That includes funding for anything ranging from new technology to building maintenance. The district said the money is vital to providing TPS students new educational opportunities.
“It’s going to allow us to continue doing some things such as when we developed new money we brought a lot of technology into the district. Technology has really allowed us to launch our college credit plus program, to where were now servicing over 900 kids who are taking college courses,” said Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.
School leaders assure taxpayers this renewal does not mean new taxes. You will pay the same amount they have been paying in the past, which for the average Toledo homeowner is about $20.
“It’s going to be not a new tax, the same money you were paying previously is going to be the same money you’re paying now,” said Dr. Durant.
And despite receiving an overall failing grade on the state issued report cards, school leaders say they are confident in the momentum the district is gaining.
“There’s a lot of flaw in report cards and it doesn’t tell the depth of the impact and progression districts are having. So when you look at TPS and you saying what since I came on board, we had a 15% increase in graduation rate” added Durant.
If both levies pass, Toledo Public Schools say they will not come to voters again until 2022.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.