First Alert Forecast: Steady, soaking rain most of the day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rain is expected back to the area this morning. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 40s through daybreak.
Steady and soaking rain most of the day making for quite a wash out. Highs today will be only in the middle 40s, along with a brisk and chilly breeze.
Rain continues this afternoon with many areas near 1″ or more of rainfall today.
Showers will be possible into Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
The weekend will be dry on Saturday with a chance of a few showers on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be back into the middle 50s.
