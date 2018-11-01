Findlay police looking for 2 suspects after 2 victims assaulted, robbed

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Findlay police are investigating a robbery after 2 victims said they were threatened by 2 men on Wednesday.
The robbery happened on the 1700 block of Broad Avenue near the corner of Rockwell Avenue around 7:20 p.m.
The victims flagged down a police officer and said 2 white males just approached them and demanded money.
The victims say there was also a threat of the men having a weapon, before the men assaulted the 2 victims with their hands.
Police say no weapons were ever seen.
The victims handed over their wallets and debit cards, and the suspects left together in a Jeep.
Police say the victims received minor injuries from the altercation but refused any medical treatment.
