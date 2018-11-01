Call 11 for Action: Don’t send cash in the mail this holiday season, USPS says

TOLEDO (WTOL) - As the holiday season is upon us, it’s important the gifts you send and receive, make it to the proper recipient.
Two weeks ago Jessica Clutter of Perrysburg claimed her mail was opened before she got it from her mailbox and her daughter’s birthday money was allegedly stolen.
She's not the only one who's had this problem recently.
WTOL 11 has received messages from at least three people about their mail being opened and cash allegedly being taken out. There are even more Facebook posts about this primarily happening in Perrysburg.
“I haven’t heard of a lot of checks being stolen out of the mail, but like what if that was my daughter’s social security card?” Clutter asked rhetorically.
It’s a scary thought; your mail being torn open before you receive it. Clutter is right; what if that mail contains important, personal documents? In this case Clutter’s parents sent her daughter Briana a birthday card with a $20 bill enclosed.
Except that cash never made it.
"I was a little upset that someone went through our mail," Briana said.
"I know you're not supposed to send cash in the mail but, you know, whatever," Clutter said. "It should be safe enough."
Numerous complaints have been filed over the last three weeks about the same issue. It’s unclear whether this happened in the mail sorting process or if the envelopes were intentionally ripped open.
Regardless, USPS spokesman Earl Musick said there are some tips to consider when you send gifts in the mail.
“Please don’t mail cash,” Musick said. “That’s just dangerous in anything you do. As I said, don’t leave your mail out too long. Mail checks or money orders, you can get that back.”
A $20 bill isn’t what Jessica and Briana were concerned about. It’s the principle of the matter: Their privacy.
But it’s a lesson they learned the hard way. They have alternative options for next time.
“Maybe like an e-gift card or, you know, maybe get her a debit card from the bank or whatnot,” Clutter said.
