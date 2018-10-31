Seneca County commissioners oppose Issue 1

SENECA COUNTY, (WTOL) - Another group of local elected officials are speaking out against Issue 1.
The Seneca County Commissioner held a special press conference Wednesday to ask county residents to not vote for Issue 1. They said many times the threat of incarceration is the only motivator for addicts to agree to go through treatment.
And if Ohio lowers drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, it would actually make Ohio more inviting to drug traffickers and dealers as a sanctuary from neighboring states.
Commissioner Holly Stacy said Seneca County has made progress over the last three years in lowering their drug addiction numbers in the county, and establishing the sate pilot program of their PIVOT drug court.
“It would unravel the work that has been going on here with the collaborative effort of our mental health recovery services, the law enforcement, the judicial system all working together. And this PIVOT program that we have in place that is bring our numbers down,” said Stacy.
And the last problem that these elected officials have with the proposed amendment is that it claims the money saved from not incarcerating drug criminals would then be used for drug treatment centers at the county level.
But because the money saved is from the state budget, it would more than likely be absorbed back into the state budget instead of trickling down to the counties.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.