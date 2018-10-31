Police seek suspect in Western Baptist Church break-in, theft

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are investigating a breaking and entering at Western Avenue Baptist Church.
The break-in occurred on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., according to the police report, and the incident was reported to police at 9:30 a.m.
Glass was broken on a rear glass block window on the Orchard Street church and the structure was entered.
While inside, the suspect broke a classroom window and took a Dell laptop and an iPad.
The suspect also reportedly cut locks to storage cabinets and took unspecified items.
Bolt cutter, a hammer and several pieces of broken glass containing blood were recovered from the scene.
Toledo Police are circulating surveillance video and a photo of the suspect, in attempt to identify and locate him.
The suspect is described as a white male approximately in his 30s to 40s. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, a dark knit hat with a stripe in the bottom. He reportedly also had a mustache and beard.
If you can help police identify him, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
