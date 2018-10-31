Perrysburg police looking for missing endangered adult in Wood, surrounding counties

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - The Perrysburg Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for the following counties: Wood, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Putnam, Sandusky and Seneca.
The alert is issued for 88-year-old Dolores Borkowski who went missing from her home on Five Point Road in Perrysburg on Tuesday.
Borkowski is described as a white female standing at 5′2″ and weighing 145 pounds with white hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a brown or beige coat.
Police say Borkowski has dementia and left her home on foot around 12 p.m.
Anyone who sees Borkowski should call 911.
