Newly restored Toledo history on display at One Government Center

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Some high resolution scans of Toledo’s founding documents are now on display at One Government Center.
“These were found in a safe and they’re really the most important foundational documents of the city,” said Barbara Floyd, former Director of the Wade M. Canaday Center at the University of Toledo.
Floyd has played a role in the two-year long process of finding the documents, preserving them and then scanning them for the special display. The documents were found rolled up tight in a safe in the attic of the old safety building.
"We had a flashlight and we were walking around up there and we came around the corner and found all the bound copies of the city council minutes that dated back to the founding of the city," Floyd said.
It took a partnership between BGSU, UT and the City of Toledo to save and restore these written records.
"When it comes to historical documents, everyone has to pitch in, or the history of our community would not be preserved," Floyd said.
Assistant City Council Clerk Julie Gibbons said the process has been an adventure, and she’s still not done searching for other old city papers.
“We have also found three other locations where we had documents stored because of space. I’ve made a concerted effort to bring all the documents back under one roof,” Gibbons said.
