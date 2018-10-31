Man shot in the head, drives himself to the hospital

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A man was able to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the head.
Akron police officers said the victim was sitting in a car parked in the lot at North Arlington Street and East Buchtel Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim heard a shot, then noticed blood running down his forehead.
After he realized he was injured, he drove himself to Akron City Hospital and walked into the Emergency Room
The victim is a 30-year-old man whose name is not being released at this time.
No suspect description was given to the detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.
