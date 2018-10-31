Kids twice as likely to die on Halloween night than any other day, study shows

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Halloween night is one of the most dangerous and deadly times of the year for pedestrians.
A new study composed of nationwide traffic data showed 608 pedestrian deaths on 42 different Halloweens.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween is consistently in the top three for pedestrian injuries and deaths,
Kids between 4 and 8 being the most at risk.
The dangers are on many parents minds.
“We stick to our street and it’s a pretty well-lit street," one local mom said.
Plus, a 2012 State Farm study found children are twice as likely to die on Halloween than any other day. The study spanned four million deaths over a 20-year period and found nearly 70 percent of pedestrians were hit away from a crosswalk or intersection.
AAA has some safety tips that begin before kids even leave the house.
- Make a plan and discuss the route you will take
- Travel in groups with parents or friends
- Stop at only well-lit homes and never go inside
- Establish a time to return home
- Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.
- If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic
You should also keep these tips in mind when finalizing those costume details:
- Attach reflective patches to costumes
- Carry a flashlight or glowstick
- Make sure masks don’t block vision
If you are driving on the night of Halloween, keep in mind that kids may be walking on the streets.
- Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
- Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.
