Helping Hands food drive aims to break 100K pounds of donations

FINDLAY (WTOL) - A tradition for the University of Findlay hopes to set a record breaking number in donations this year.
Last year, the University of Findlay’s Helping Hands food drive, run by the Sodexo hospitality company, collected over 97 thousand pounds of nonperishable food.
For the 13th year of the food drive next week, organizers want to break the 100,000 pound mark.
The drive collects food for Chopin Hall, which offers food once a month and clothes twice a month for Hancock families in need.
According to Chopin House executive director Ron Rooker, when the drive began, they only received a couple hundred pounds of food back in 2006. Now, the targeted 100,000-pound donation would stock the shelves at Chopin Hall or three to four months.
“Organizations, individuals donating food is probably fifty percent of all of the food that we receive. We do purchase food, but the other fifty percent through donations, local farmers framing, churches.” said Rooker
The Helping Hands Food Drive will be held next Wednesday, November 7th, from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm at the University of Findlay Alumni Memorial Union.
You can also drop off canned goods at the two Findlay Walmart locations as well.
