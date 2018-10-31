Heidelberg university partners with Google to offer new applied computer science program

TIFFIN (WTOL) - Heidelberg University in Tiffin, has partnered with Google to ensure more students are ready for a career in computer science.
For the last few years, Heidelberg university has partnered with Google, working to improve their courses and program in applied computing science. And that partnership is growing even more, as Heidelberg is one of five schools in the country to begin a new Applied Computing series, focusing on data science and machine learning.
The hope is by expanding the course offerings, more students will take the courses, even if they aren’t necessarily working towards a computer science career .
“They may not be the software engineers who develop machine learning and artificial intelligence. but they can be the people in industry and business who can know how it can be applied, how it will give them a competitive advantage, and talk to others both technical and non-technical,” said Sean Joyce, chair of the HU Computer Science Department.
And as part of the expanded program, an intensive ten-week course will be held over the summer for students across the region to take at Heidelberg, taught by Google instructors.
The pilot program could spread to other universities, or become a yearly addition to Heidelberg’s curriculum.
“Really innovative set of skills that employers are looking for, where they can apply data science and machine learning techniques within any discipline. And this is a field that is really up and coming that Google recognizes most educational institutions are not offering at this point,” said Beth Schwartz, V.P. for Academic Affairs and Provost.
Applications for that intensive ten-week summer program here at Heidelberg university are due by November 18th.
