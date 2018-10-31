Go 419 Must-Do Rundown | Week of Oct. 25

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s time to plan your must-do events! Start here to see the best of the 419 at a glance.
WEDNESDAY, October 31 | HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
Trick or Treat times in the 419 listed here: http://www.wtol.com/story/39262644/2018-trick-or-treat-times/
University of Toledo Rockets vs. Ball State | 7:30 p.m. | Glass Bowl
Watch the game on ESPN2 or listen on Rocket Sports Radio Network, WSPD AM-1370
Halloween Dance Party | The Village Idiot Maumee | 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Costumes, pizza, beer, dancing, what more could you possible want? DJ spinning the best dance tunes for you to boogie! Andrew Ellis is playing from 6-8. DJ Jim Lieber owner of Sounds of Music will be there the rest of the night to play your favorite dance hits!
THURSDAY, November 1
Great Lakes Christmas Ale Delivery | Downtown Toledo bars, including Hensville | 3-6 p.m.
Great Lakes Christmas Ale will be delivered downtown with the traditional Santa-led delivery to launch the Holiday beer season at Fleetwood’s and Holy Toledo Tavern. The first 30 orders at both Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Holy Toledo Tavern will be served with a special holiday doughnut created exclusively for Hensville by Holey Toledough - Handcrafted Doughnuts. Great Lakes Christmas Ale Delivery begins downtown at 4 p.m. and is expected to be delivered to Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Holy Toledo between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Delivery times are subject to change.
FRIDAY, November 2
Luminous Nights | Toledo Zoo | Now - November 4
Bring the whole family to the Zoo’s Fall Festival of Color, as we shine a spotlight on Asian culture. This year, the whole show takes place on the historic side of the Zoo where guests will be immersed in the wonders of the Far East, including more than 500 hand-crafted Chinese lanterns in the shapes of animals and botanicals. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday Night at the Amphitheatre
Downtown Sylvania Under the Lights | Friday | 6 - 7 p.m. | Main Street
Join us for our annual “Light Up Tree City” celebration as we unveil Sylvania’s magical Christmas display of lights. Be sure to stick around town and visit the local shops and restaurants during the monthly First Friday Art Walk – Come Together, which begins at 5 p.m.
Toledo Walleye Marvel Super Hero Weekend | Huntington Center | Friday & Saturday | 7:15 p.m.
Friday is Marvel Super Hero Night.
Saturday: Specialty Black Panther jerseys will be worn during the game. The game will be filled with movie clips, sound bites, music and contests that every superhero buff will enjoy! Game-worn jerseys will be sold via online auction through MeiGray.
SATURDAY, November 3
2018 Hero Hustle 5K Run/Walk | Shops at Fallen Timbers | Saturday | 7:30 - 10:30 a.m.
This event is raising awareness for the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation in NW Ohio. Enjoy a scenic route, family loop, run/walk, kids' run, dog friendly, finisher tags, max age categories for medals plus overall and masters, and more for a great cause.
Rocky Horror Show | Saturday | 7:30 & 11:30 p.m. | Collingwood Arts Center
LET’S DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN! At Nelson Theater on Saturday, with live performance at 8 p.m. and at midnight. To add to the fun, this year’s musical scores will be performed by live musicians. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. respectively. Tickets are $10 at Brown Paper Tickets, or $13 at the door.
Holiday Craft & Gift Market Place | Lucas Co. Rec Center | Sat & Sun | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
H. Fox Designs will be featuring unique fall, Christmas and winter decor along with great gifts. More than 100 local artists and vendors will be present. Shop from shabby chic, vintage, repurposed, primitive, Americana, country, women and children boutiques, jewelry, gift foods, bath and body, home decor and more. Come get that Christmas shopping list crossed off! Santa will be stopping by as well. Hours are Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 11-4.
SUNDAY, November 4
Try It! Tree Climbing | Sunday | 1 - 2:30 p.m. | Wildwood Preserve Metropark
Join Metroparks naturalists at this “tree-mendous” recreational tree climbing opportunity! Participants will be using harnesses and climbing ropes to get to the tree-tops. All equipment provided. Please dress for the weather and wear closed-toed shoes. Fee is $25. For reservations, use code 405516101. Register online by following the link https://web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ohmetroparkstoledowt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=1034616
If you are unable to register online, call 419-407-9701. No dogs unless otherwise noted in the program description.
