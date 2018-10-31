Get ready for soaking rain Thursday

But there’ll be a nice break this weekend

By Robert Shiels | October 31, 2018 at 3:23 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 3:23 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The area will see a soaking rain Thursday, but a nice break this weekend.

There is a chance of rain developing after midnight.

Rain is likely by daybreak and will continue all Thursday. Rain amounts by sunset could reach over 1 inch.

A nice break is setting up for the weekend.

After a chance of showers Friday, Saturday will be dry. Sunday will bring a slight chance of showers later in the day.

Another soaker may be setting up for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.