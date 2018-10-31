Get ready for soaking rain Thursday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The area will see a soaking rain Thursday, but a nice break this weekend.
There is a chance of rain developing after midnight.
Rain is likely by daybreak and will continue all Thursday. Rain amounts by sunset could reach over 1 inch.
A nice break is setting up for the weekend.
After a chance of showers Friday, Saturday will be dry. Sunday will bring a slight chance of showers later in the day.
Another soaker may be setting up for Monday and Tuesday.
