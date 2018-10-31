Garage destroyed after fire in Jerusalem Twp.

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - A garage is destroyed after a fire ripped through in Wednesday morning in Jerusalem Township.
The fire happened on the 800 block of Main Street around 5:30 a.m.
The owner was inside the garage at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely.
They say nothing valuable was inside the garage, but the garage itself is a total loss.
Crews are also working to determine if downed wires in the area are live and what happened to them.
Toledo Edison is also on the scene to take care of them.
