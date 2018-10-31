First Alert Forecast: Rainy Halloween, should dry out for trick-or-treat

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rain will be expected this morning, possibly steady at times with very warm temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 through daybreak.
A cold front will push through the area and bring the continued chance of a scattered rain showers into the afternoon. Very wet Halloween weather will continue until late afternoon.
It will dry out for most for trick-or-treat time after 6 p.m, although a few areas of mist and drizzle will linger. It will be a damp evening with temperatures closer to 50 after dusk.
More rain returns Thursday. Highs will be close to 50 on Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday with rain chances returning.
