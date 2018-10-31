’Elf The Musical’ heads to Stranahan on Dec. 11

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Broadway In Toledo welcomes the Broadway musical “ELF” to the Stranahan Theater in Toledo.
Tickets are available now for performances Dec. 11-16.
“ELF” is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.
Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner “ELF."
Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, “ELF” features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher.
Additional information about ELF is available at www.ElfTheMusicalOnTour.com.
Performance Schedule at the Stranahan Theater
Tuesday, December 11, 2018: 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 12, 2018: 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 13, 2018: 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 14, 2018: 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 15, 2018: 10:00 a.m.
Saturday, December 15, 2018: 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 15, 2018: 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 16, 2018: 1:00 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Stranahan Theater Box Office, 4645 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo, online at BroadwayInToledo.com or by calling 419-381-8851. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 866-314-7687.
