Despite doctor opinions, local man continues to live dream

TOLEDO (WTOL) - “I thought today, is a really nice day, it’s kind of a fall day, I’m going to go out and play," said Monty Elam. "And I just remember thinking, wow, the grass is so green. Our course is looking nice. And that’s the last thing I remember.”
That was the last time Monty Elam would ever see those vivid details of the golf course.
The next day, Monty went in for routine eye-surgery, but coming out of recovery something unexpected happened.
“At first I knew that my eyes were going to be covered, I knew that I really wasn’t going to be able to see very well just because of the surgery," Elam said. "Again, I was told it was routine. Everything that was happening was routine. Well it never got better.”
Doctor’s discovered both retinas busted during surgery.
Monty’s vision never restored leaving him completely blind.
“That’s kind of when the emotions kick in of what’s going to happen from here? Then you realized this may be permanent," he said.
With this Monty had to step away from Blackberry Patch, the course in Michigan he owned and operated. And six months later, after multiple surgeries and procedures, Cleveland Clinic doctors were able to partially restore sight in Monty’s left eye.
The way he describes his limited vision is looking through a paper towel roll with tissue paper over the end.
“As far as day to day living, it was a big adjustment and you don’t think about it until it actually happens," Elam said. "From just walking down the hallway, preparing food, getting dressed, just everything you take for granted in everyday life, it changes.”
At first Monty was told he wouldn’t be able to golf or work at a course again, but he didn’t let that stop him.
“I was really upset, I didn’t know what I was going to do in my life because I had been in the golf business for a long time and really loved it," he said. "But as time went on I realized, I can do it. Just move forward with it, and that’s what I’ve done.”
Adjusting to his new normal, Monty not only got a job working at Whiteford Valley Golf Club, but he also got back to playing the game he loves. But it hasn’t been easy.
“Very frustrating. Very frustrating," Elam said. "That was probably the most frustrating thing because I went from a level of being able to play competitively to a level where I’m kind of just hoping to hit the ball.”
Monty relies on muscle memory and help from those out on the course with him. Besides getting back to playing, Monty is also helping other golfers with disabilities.
“You feel for them because obviously I’ve been through the same thing they have," he said. "So you know what they’re going through. You’ve been there, done that, maybe not on their level, but it’s nice to be able to help out.”
Although, often frustrated, Monty is not defeated.
His experience has propelled him to be a beacon of hope for others, proving there are options other than quitting on life.
“Never give up. I never thought of giving up. I didn’t look at it as a disability, I just kept moving forward," Monty said.
Now the work Monty has done with golfers who have disabilities is being recognized by the PGA. He will fly out to Palm Springs next week to receive the Deacon Palmer award. It’s an annual honor given out to PGA Professional who personally displays outstanding integrity, character and leadership in the effort to overcome a major obstacle in their life.
