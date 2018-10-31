Bomb threat closes Mich. GOP office in Traverse City

LANSING (WTOL) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan Republican Party Office in Traverse City was shut down temporarily after an unidentified individual entered the office and threatened to blow up the facility.
After the threat, the individual fled.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department rapidly responded and is investigating and is sweeping the facility.
“This is the second time in the past week that an MRP office has been threatened or vandalized," said Michigan Republican Party Chief of Staff Colleen Pero. "Democrats are waking up to the fact that their dreams of a blue wave are quickly evaporating, and now extremist activists are responding with intimidation and threats of violence.
"We thank the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department for their quick response and all that they are doing to ensure the safety of our employees and volunteers.”
Early last Friday, the Michigan Republican Party Headquarters in Lansing was vandalized by two unknown individuals and Republican lawn signs across the state are also being defaced and stolen.
