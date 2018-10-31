Biographer finds dissent in future justice's proposal

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2003 file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of office to members of the Texas Supreme Court in Austin, Texas. NPR’s “Morning Edition” reports author Evan Thomas found former Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist's letter to O’Connor while researching his upcoming book, “First.” The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up, but remained friends. Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: "To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?" She said no. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File ) (AP)