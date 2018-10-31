BG Panera moving to closing Big Boy site

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - The last day for the Big Boy on E. Wooster St. in Bowling Green is Wednesday, but another restaurant is already planning on moving in.
BG Independent News reports the Panera in downtown Bowling Green is planning to move to the site once Big Boy moves out.
The city says they will tear down the Big Boy to build a new Panera and close the current Panera once the building is open.
BG Independent News reports the Chamber of Commerce doesn’t believe the Panera site will be empty for long once it makes the move.
Panera believes the move will make it easier for students to get to the restaurant.
The other Big Boy in Bowling Green, located on N. Main St., will remain open, according to the Sentinel-Tribune.
