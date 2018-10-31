BG Middle School art teacher resigns amidst allegations of misconduct

BOWLING GREEN, (WTOL) - A Bowling Green middle school teacher has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct.
The Bowling Green City School Board met Tuesday night and voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Dylan Stark, a middle school art teacher who’d been with the school since 2017.
The resignation comes after allegations of misconduct were brought to the attention of superintendent Francis Scruci two weeks ago. It was through an internal investigation, the school decided to part ways with Stark.
“There were just some behaviors that we would not accept within our district,” said Scruci.
While specific details of said behavior wasn’t addressed, Scruci stressed rumors spreading about the incident are doing more harm than good.
“Rumors are dangerous because, not only are they spreading untruths, but it does affect other people," he explained.
Not only did Scruci address rumors Tuesday night, but in a letter sent out to parents October 19 that said the following:
“Our District places a high priority on the safety of our students and staff and we ask that you refrain from passing along any and all rumors/gossip while the BGPD and the BGCS are conducting our investigations.”
Scruci said BGPD’s still conducting their investigation and doesn’t have an ETA on when it should wrap.
No charges have been filed.
Right now, the teaching position is being filled by a substitute teacher, however they’re currently looking for a permanent replacement.
