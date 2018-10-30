Woman dead after US 23 crash

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One person is dead after a crash in Dundee on Tuesday.
The crash occurred on northbound US-23 at the M-50 overpass.
Police say 44-year-old Crystal Irish of Wakeman, Ohio went off the side of the road before hitting guardrail and going back onto the roadway. Police said her vehicle then hit the center barrier wall before traveling a short distance and then coming to rest.
Police say Irish was taken to Mercy Hospital in Monroe where she later died. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Dundee Police Department is investigating the crash.
They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the department at 734-529-3430.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.