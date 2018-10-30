What’s the trick-or-treat forecast?

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rain will become likely after midnight and continue into Wednesday morning. A cold front will be moving through Wednesday afternoon. Behind that front the rain should break up, though there is a chance of some drizzle or mist lingering into trick-or-treat time.
The chance of rain will pick up again Wednesday night and Thursday, especially along and east of I-75.
10-Day Forecast: A chance of rain will develop some time Sunday and continue through midweek.
