Toledo city leaders addressing safety concerns after teen’s death

TOLEDO (WTOL) - "We will not let him die in vain. It's unfortunate, and I'm very sorry, as we all are in the loss of anybody's life, but if we can prevent it from ever happening again, that's our mission,” said Councilman Larry Sykes.
Councilman Larry Sykes and Councilwoman Yvonne Harper are addressing safety concerns from neighbors in south Toledo after an accident claimed the life of a Rogers High School sophomore last Tuesday morning.
A minivan struck 16-year-old Romear Cavitt while he was crossing Hill Avenue to get to the bus stop around 7:30 a.m. last Tuesday. It was still dark. Cavitt later died at the hospital.
Neighbors say they are frustrated with a lack of street lighting, crosswalks, and speed zones.
There are just two street lights on the one side of Hill Avenue across from the bus stop near Torrington Drive. Neighbors say they are frequently out.
A Toledo Block Watch leader for the area says she and others have been trying to improve lighting in the area for a few years now, but her real concern is with crosswalks.
The closest one to the bus stop is nearly half a mile away.
"We need some more walkways through here, so the kids are able to get across. This is a five-lane highway, and Keyser, the kids walk to Keyser. The kids walk to the school down on Wens. It’s a scare,” said Janet Beam, Sector 8 leader for Toledo Block Watch.
Albert Earl, who lives on Torrington, brought up the issue with Councilman Sykes in . He says he almost hit two kids in the dark two weeks before Cavitt’s death.
"We need more lighting out here because I almost hit two children. So two weeks later when it happened, it really hit home. And you kinda play with that in your mind like ‘Man, if I had moved sooner, would that have made a difference in the situation?’ I don’t know, but unfortunately it happened, and now we have to make sure we make this a safer area for our children,” said Earl.
A day after that fatal accident last week, city officials started a traffic study.
They have installed cameras to count the vehicles passing near Hill and Torrington, and will review traffic data to find out if a traffic light is needed.
The city has also contacted Toledo Edison to make sure the nearby street lights are working.
WTOL will update you on what they discover.
