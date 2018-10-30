Superheroes called to duty at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital

Toledo Police Department SWAT members rappel down the building to the joy of kids inside

Superheroes called to duty at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital
Wolverine makes a stop to say hi to kids at ProMedica Children's Hospital as SWAT members with Toledo Police rappelled down the side in full superhero costume.
By Amy Steigerwald | October 30, 2018 at 2:12 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 2:12 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Patients at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital were treated Tuesday to a parade of superheroes right outside their windows.

Toledo Police Department SWAT members donned full superhero garb -- from Batman, to Superman, Hulk to Mr. Incredible and many more -- to rappel down the side of the hospital just in time to lead kids on a Halloween parade.

The annual Halloween rappel brought smiles to excited kids inside, who cheered when their favorite superheroes neared.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.