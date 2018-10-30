Superheroes called to duty at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Patients at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital were treated Tuesday to a parade of superheroes right outside their windows.
Toledo Police Department SWAT members donned full superhero garb -- from Batman, to Superman, Hulk to Mr. Incredible and many more -- to rappel down the side of the hospital just in time to lead kids on a Halloween parade.
The annual Halloween rappel brought smiles to excited kids inside, who cheered when their favorite superheroes neared.
