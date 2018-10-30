ProMedica Doctor’s Orders: What to do before starting an exercise regimen

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week plus a strength-training activity at least two days per week for overall cardiovascular health. If you’re tight on time, you can break up your exercise rather than doing it all at once. Walking is a great place to start. It’s free, it’s easy, it’s enjoyable and it has the lowest dropout rate of any form of exercise. You can go for a morning walk, build steps by taking the stairs or park further away in the parking lot to walk more throughout the day.