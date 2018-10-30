ProMedica Doctor’s Orders: What to do before starting an exercise regimen

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Our Super Fitness Weight Loss challengers are off and running for this year’s competition, and you can join in at home, too!
There is a new player this year on the weight-loss coaching team -- Toledo Walleye Physician Dr. Matt Roth.
When you start an ambitious new workout routine like the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge at the gym -- or even if you’re working out at home -- heed the ProMedica Doctor’s Orders to start you off on the right foot.
It’s important to see your primary care provider before starting an exercise regimen to determine that you are in good enough health and to address any underlying issues, such as joint or heart problems. Your doctor will evaluate your current health and decide what activities may be best for you.
The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week plus a strength-training activity at least two days per week for overall cardiovascular health. If you’re tight on time, you can break up your exercise rather than doing it all at once. Walking is a great place to start. It’s free, it’s easy, it’s enjoyable and it has the lowest dropout rate of any form of exercise. You can go for a morning walk, build steps by taking the stairs or park further away in the parking lot to walk more throughout the day.
Once you’ve built a walking routine, you can increase your speed or add an incline over time to add intensity to your walk. If you don’t enjoy walking, find another activity you enjoy, such as jogging, biking, swimming, or using the elliptical. Remember to warm up first and cool down after your workout to reduce your risk of injury.
For more health tips, visit www.promedicahealthconnect.org
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.