Perrysburg man saves a man’s life

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - Heroic actions from a good Samaritan.
The man who saved another is speaking out about the incident that changed both of their lives forever. A photo shared by the Toledo Police Department has been shared far and wide
Sam Misiura, the man in the photo, was on his way to a work call, when his call felt much, much bigger.
"I saw some break lights and I started to look around,” remembered Sam Misiura, a Perrysburg man. “I looked to my right and there he was in a red shirt standing both feet on the wrong side of the railing.”
It was mid-afternoon Friday October 26th, when Sam was driving along I-280 South and found a man attempting to jump off the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway Bridge. He immediately rushed to action.
“I just kind of wanted to take the choice away from him, for better or for worse, and just grabbed him by the back of his pants and pulled him off the bridge," Misiura said.
Misiura said he grabbed the man while he had the chance and held on tight until police arrived on scene. Several others gathered and aided however they could.
“It was really emotional,” explained Misiura. “And it was nice to see humans coming together like that and talking to this kid and trying to help him.”
The man was taken to an area hospital and is in treatment now getting a second chance. A chance that thousands, including Toledo Police, say wouldn’t be possible without Sam’s quick compassionate act of selflessness.
“It was really difficult for me at first,” described Sam Misiura. “It was so emotional that like I was going through so much that I wasn’t even really sure that I made the right decision. I know that sounds funny, but it was just such an emotional thing. Once I saw all of the comments all over the place it was just very reassuring that I had you know definitely made the right choice.”
Misiura said he doesn’t know why he stopped to help the man on the bridge, but it was an automatic decision.
“You hear people that are called hero’s say you know I’m not a hero and I really do feel that way,” explained Misiura. “I really don’t feel like I did anything really that extraordinary, that’s the truth.”
He hopes others will consider reaching out to lend a hand more often to others too.
“You know we’re all human,” said Misiura. “Before we’re liberal or conservative republican or democrat, everybody needs to go back to being human for like 10 minutes. It would really just help a lot because the news is rough right now and people just need each other more.”
He added that he wants others in the same spot to know people do care and want to help just like so many who were on the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway Bridge Friday.
If you or someone you know are contemplating suicide you can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
