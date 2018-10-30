New law looks to curb distracted driving

SWANTON (WTOL) - Are you still guilty of looking down at your phone while you’re driving?
Maybe this has happened to you, or you’ve seen it while driving: people distracted checking their phones.
Beginning Monday, a new law allows police to crack down harder on distracted drivers.
“You know, when you’re going 55, 60 miles an hour, in that one second you cover a lot of ground. So it’s, you know, you can’t get that second back if you have a crash,” said Lieutenant Shaun J. Robinson, Post Commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo post.
Effective October 29, House Bill 95 becomes law and enacts a significant distracted driving deterrent and an effective tool for law enforcement to enforce dangerous driving.
House Bill 95 establishes Ohio’s unique approach of combating distracted driving by enhancing existing moving violations.
What that means is that Ohio is taking a new approach to combat distracted driving.
That fine you would normally pay for a traffic violation is going to go up if you’re not paying attention when you’re driving.
Police no longer have to prove a driver is texting, only that a moving violation has occurred and the driver was distracted at the time.
Claude Bradley Jr. was out on the roads today with mixed emotions about the new law.
"When I first heard it, I thought it was a little petty, but I see people often driving up and down the highway as well as regular streets on their phone. You know what I mean? So, I think it’s a great, it’s a great thing they’re doing,” he said.
The law requires an enhanced financial penalty in addition to existing fines applied for the initial ticket.
For example, if you’re driving outside marked lanes and it’s because you’re distracted, you’re going to be fined $100 on top of the charge for the lane violation.
Other violations such as red light, stop sign, speeding and other moving violations are also subject to potentially higher fines.
"Let's be honest, half the time, or most of the time when someone's phone goes off, or whatever the case is, they automatically grab it and they don't even realize, it's just inherent. Oh, there it is, okay. So if you can eliminate that in the car so you're not doing that, it becomes automatically safer for not only you, but everyone else on the road as well," said Lt. Robinson.
There is a chance you could still avoid the fine.
If the added fine is $100 or less, those charged have the option of taking a distracted driving course put together by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The one-hour course discusses what distracted driving is, who is a distracted driver, cell phone distractions, the risks and consequences of driving distracted, and how to combat distracted driving.
Added fees will then be waived, providing the offender pays the total amount of the fine established by the violation and submits written evidence of completion of the distracted driver course
The course is now available and can be found on the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s Driver Training website.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.