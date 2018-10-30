Local Rabbi remembers growing up in Squirrel Hill

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - The mass shooting at Tree of Life hits close to home for Sylvania Rabbi Samuel Weinstein.
Weinstein grew up in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill where a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue killed 11 people.
Weinstein is the Rabbi at Temple Shomer Emunium and will be spending extra time with his congregation this week as they mourn.
For the Rabbi, it's hard to imagine a shooting like this would ever happen in Squirrel Hill.
While it wasn’t his home congregation, he remembers going to Tree of Life to celebrate his classmates' Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. Many of his seventh grade classmates would go, regardless of whether or not they were Jewish.
His brother even got married at Tree of Life, with Weinstein co-officiating.
“The years that I grew up we had a great deal of racial, religious harmony, respect for other people and great pride in those differences,” Weinstein said. “Squirrel Hill is a very special place, very quaint and this really is an aberration, what has happened there is certainly not what we would have expected.”
Now Weinstein not only has to deal with his personal feelings about the shooting, but he also has to lead a congregation.
"I have to believe when we study Jewish history that we do not just shrivel up and die when something like this happens. We embrace life. Judaism is very much a life-affirming tradition," Weinstein said.
He realizes it's going to take time to move past the deadliest attack on the Jewish Community in American history.
"We need to come together, we need to have the opportunity to grieve, to mourn those who have taken from us," Weinstein said.
Weinstein says there's something important that people who don't practice the Jewish faith can do to help prevent future acts of anti-Semitism.
“I think our neighbors can be helpful by looking for anti-Semitism and being sensitive to it and then acting against it,” Weinstein said.
