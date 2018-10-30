Five generation family business in Findlay to close after 130 years

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A family business that has been a staple in the Findlay community for 130 years will soon be closing its doors for good.
Rieck’s Gallery, opened in 1888 on Main Street in Findlay has been owned and operated by five generations.
But with the current owner having health issues and his children moving on to a different career path, the historic store will close next month.
The primary business for the store is in custom framing and art sales, but it also has been a destination for local and regional crafts for years.
And though the business is technically financially viable, all involved have decided the gallery has had a good run and it’s time has come to an end. Therefore all product in the store will be sold at a drastic discount until gone.
“We are trying to wrap it up around Thanksgiving time, I would estimate that by Christmas we will be closed. We just won’t have the merchandise base to support that anymore at that point,” said Cindy ZanderVlucht, buyer and designer at Rieck’s Gallery.
Cindy did tell me that she will be purchasing the Rieck’s Framing company, so that service will live on for Findlay, just at a different location.
The family does outright own the historic building, so future development is a possibility.
