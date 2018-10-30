First Alert Forecast: Warmest day of week today, rain tonight

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly cloudy skies early today with temperatures back into the 30s through daybreak. A few areas of patchy fog are possible.
It will be dry today with lots of sunshine early, a breezy and warmer afternoon with highs well into the low and middle 60s. The breeze will be out of the south this afternoon making for the warmest day in over two weeks.
Rain chances will return tonight and into Wednesday morning. Showers may linger into early afternoon on Halloween day.
It is likely that showers end 6 p.m. for most for trick-or-treat.
Rain is likely on Thursday. Cooler to start the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and back into the 50s for Sunday.
