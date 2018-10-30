Defiance man dead after truck goes off road, catches fire

DEFIANCE (WTOL) - One person is dead after a crash involving a commercial straight truck and trailer in Defiance on Monday.
The crash happened on Wilhelm Road near McCallister Road around 8;45 p.m.
Police say the commercial straight truck was pulling a trailer when the vehicle traveled off the road, hit a utility pole and a tree before overturning and catching fire.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, 63-year-old David Nussbaum of Defiance, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
