Clothing found in search for 2-year-old girl in TX; Father wants answers

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KBTX/CNN) – A mother is facing charges in connection to the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Hazana, on Sunday.
Authorities said they found a bag with the girl’s clothes in a dumpster, along with another object, the morning she went missing, KBTX reported.
Police said they have evidence the girl’s mother, Tiaundra Christon, 21, handled the bag and the object inside.
She said she knew nothing of the object and didn’t know where her daughter had gone. Authorities haven’t said what the object is.
Christon is charged with child endangerment and giving a false report to police.
The little girl’s father, Tabodrick Anderson, said he wants answers and can’t believe his baby’s mother, Christon, is a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance.
"Just not understanding why she would put my daughter in that situation," Anderson said.
He said his co-parenting relationship with Christon was rocky, claiming she’d leave the child at his home for weeks at a time.
"It seemed like she didn't show the responsibility and the love that she once did or she spoke about. It's like when she got to live her life, got that bit of freedom, that's all she wanted," he said.
Hazana attended Blessings from Above Child Care Center for almost a year. Workers said they never saw any signs of tension between the former couple.
"Everyone that was involved in Hazana's life as a guardian or a grandparent was very protective, so we would have never thought this would happen with Hazana," Robyn Taylor said.
The two-day search is taking a toll on this family. “A bit of blame, I kind of feel like I let my daughter down,” Anderson said.
The father said he just wants some answers. “She’s everything to me. She’s the best baby I know,” Anderson said.
Hazana’s father says the child was not living with her mother.
