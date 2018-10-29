10/29 Your Day Guests

10/29 Your Day Guests
By WTOL Newsroom | October 29, 2018 at 9:29 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 9:29 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here is your rundown on all the great guests who appeared on WTOL’s Your Day morning show!

  • Lance Tunison from the Maumee Fire Department and Rachel Hepner Zawodny talk about how important smoke detectors are in saving lives during fires.
Smoke detector importance
  • Liz Martin and Phil Kajca invite you to think about Christmas and the Jingle Bell Run, which benefits the Arthritis Foundation.
Jingle Bell Run
  • TPD Officer Robin Matejewski and K9 officer Hugo tell you how you can help them win a grant for K9 equipment.
Help K9 officer Hugo and TPD win a grant

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.