Visit the zoo’s Luminous Nights before the lights go out

The Toledo Zoo Fall Festival of Color runs through Nov. 4

Visit the zoo’s Luminous Nights before the lights go out
The Toledo Zoo will light the nights through this weekend with Luminous Nights, a celebration of Asian culture.
By WTOL Newsroom | October 29, 2018 at 2:48 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 2:48 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Don’t miss your chance to visit the Toledo Zoo’s Fall Festival of Color! After this weekend, the lights will dim on this year’s edition of Luminous Nights .

Luminous Nights showcases the rich colors and history of Asian culture, with more than 500 hand-crafted Chinese lanterns bringing a glow to the zoo grounds. The lanterns are in the shapes of animals and botanicals.

Also filling the zoo during the festival are hands-on activities and demonstrations by international students from local universities.

LIVE FROM LUMINOUS NIGHTS! Robert Shiels shows off the sights! The Toledo Zoo

Posted by WTOL NEWS 11 on Thursday, October 18, 2018

You can also have a taste of the Far East with traditional Asian foods, along with regular zoo concessions.

Hours are 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $13 for members at the gate and $15 for non-members at the gate. Save money by purchasing tickets online HERE https://www.toledozoo.org/luminousnights . Online tickets are $11 for members and $13 for non-members, and a group four-pack is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.

Fridays and Saturdays in the amphitheatre, visit the live entertainment including stilt walkers, aerial acrobats, foot jugglers and more. These peformances are Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Access the Luminous Nights map on your phone by visiting toledozoo.org/map

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.