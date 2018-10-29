Visit the zoo’s Luminous Nights before the lights go out

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Don’t miss your chance to visit the Toledo Zoo’s Fall Festival of Color! After this weekend, the lights will dim on this year’s edition of Luminous Nights .
Luminous Nights showcases the rich colors and history of Asian culture, with more than 500 hand-crafted Chinese lanterns bringing a glow to the zoo grounds. The lanterns are in the shapes of animals and botanicals.
Also filling the zoo during the festival are hands-on activities and demonstrations by international students from local universities.
You can also have a taste of the Far East with traditional Asian foods, along with regular zoo concessions.
Hours are 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $13 for members at the gate and $15 for non-members at the gate. Save money by purchasing tickets online HERE https://www.toledozoo.org/luminousnights . Online tickets are $11 for members and $13 for non-members, and a group four-pack is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
Fridays and Saturdays in the amphitheatre, visit the live entertainment including stilt walkers, aerial acrobats, foot jugglers and more. These peformances are Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Access the Luminous Nights map on your phone by visiting toledozoo.org/map
