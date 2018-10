TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rain is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday. As a cold front moves through the area at midday Wednesday winds will shift to westerly. There is a good chance rain will break up in the Toledo area through the afternoon hours. This may leave damp sidewalks for Trick-or-Treating, at which time some drizzle or mist may linger. You can expect temperatures near 50 degrees at 6:00 PM. Have a fun and safe evening!